ESIC approves Rs 1,128 cr for construction of 7 hospitals

New Delhi, Mar 6 (PTI) Employees' State Insurance Corporation (ESIC) has approved Rs 1,128.21 crore for construction of seven ESI Hospitals in Karnataka, UP, Madhya Pradesh and Odisha.

Advertisment

The decision was taken at a meeting of Standing Committee of ESIC on Tuesday under the chairpersonship of Union Labour Secretary Sumita Dawra, a labour ministry statement said.

The seven ESI Hospitals will be constructed at Harohalli, Narsapura, Bommasandra (Karnataka), Merrut, Bareilly (Uttar Pradesh), Pithampur (Madhya Pradesh) and Duburi (Odisha).

Construction of these hospitals will start soon. They will add 800 beds to the existing medical care infrastructure of ESIC, the statement added.

Advertisment

Besides, during the meeting, important decisions aimed at enhancing the availability of medical care and cash benefits to insured workers and their family members were taken.

It was decided to establish Sub-Regional Office at Alwar, Rajasthan.

Around 12 lakh insured workers and beneficiaries of ESI scheme residing in Alwar, Khairthal-Tijara, Kothputilli-Behror, Bharatpur and Deeg will be benefitted with establishment of the ESIC Sub-Regional Office at Alwar.

These decisions are in line with the vision for Viksit Bharat, to augment the medical and cash benefits delivery infrastructure, it stated.

There has been an exponential growth in the number of districts and insured workers covered under the ESI scheme during the last ten years, with their numbers rising to 666 and 3.43 crore, respectively. PTI KKS KKS ANU ANU