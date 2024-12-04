ESIC bags 4 awards at social security forum for Asia-Pacific

New Delhi, Dec 4 (PTI) The Employees' State Insurance Corporation (ESIC) has bagged four awards at the regional social security forum for Asia and Pacific (RSSF Asia-Pacific) in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia.

ESIC has got the awards for excellence in service deliveries on varied genres of social security benefits. Ashok Kumar Singh, Director General, ESIC, received the awards on Tuesday, a labour ministry statement said.

RSSF Asia-Pacific, an annual gathering organised by ISSA (International Social Security Association), aims to enhance cooperation and exchange expertise between social security organisations in the region.

The ESIC has been awarded one certificate of merit with special mention from the jury for its mobile application (Ask An Appointment - AAA+) and three certificates for its efforts towards addressing occupational accident and disease, sustainable investment and system resilience.

ESIC's 'Ask an Appointment' AAA+ mobile app, available on both Android and iOS, serves insured persons, beneficiaries, staff, and ESI pensioners, and is accessible in 8 languages, including English, Hindi, and six regional languages.

The app allows users to book online appointments at hospitals, check in without waiting in queues, and access their electronic health records.

Over the past two years, new features have been added, such as Aadhaar seeding for beneficiaries, home sample collection requests, and eligibility checks for various ESI benefits. Additionally, prescriptions are prioritized at pharmacy counters, ensuring efficient service for AAA+ appointments.

The ISSA, founded in 1927 under the auspices of the International Labour Organization (ILO), Geneva, promotes excellence in social security administration through professional guidelines, expert knowledge, services and support to enable its members to develop dynamic social security systems. PTI KKS HVA HVA