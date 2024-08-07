ESIC conducts first in-house cadaver organ retrieval to save three lives

New Delhi, Aug 7 (PTI) State-owned ESIC has conducted first in-house cadaver (deceased patient) organ retrieval at its hospital in Hyderabad, an official statement said on Wednesday.

The medical operation helped a patient save lives of three other patients, the Ministry of Labour & Employment said in a statement.

"On August 6, ESIC Super Specialty Hospital, Sanathnagar Hyderabad successfully conducted its first in-house cadaver (deceased patient) organ retrieval, marking a significant advancement in its medical services capabilities and commitment to saving lives," the ministry said.

The donor was a 45-year male declared brain dead. The hospital's neurosurgery team counselled and educated the attendants about the noble work of organ donation.

"One recipient of one kidney was a 50 years old female patient, a beneficiary of ESIC, who was on dialysis since last 4 years. The liver and one more kidney were allotted to Osmania General Hospital, where two more recipients got the advantage of the donor's organs and in the process their lives were also saved," the statement said.

ESIC hospitals are run by Employees' State Insurance Corporation.