ESIC expands coverage in Uttar Pradesh, notifies 15 additional districts

New Delhi, Mar 25 (PTI) Employees' State Insurance Corporation (ESIC) has expanded its coverage in Uttar Pradesh by notifying 15 additional districts under the ESI Scheme, an official statement said on Tuesday.

With this, a total of 74 out of 75 districts in Uttar Pradesh are now fully covered under the ESI Scheme, benefiting 30.08 lakh Insured Persons (IPs) and 1.16 crore beneficiaries, Union Minister of Labour & Employment Mansukh Mandaviya said in the statement.

The newly notified districts namely, Ambedkar Nagar, Auraiya, Bahraich, Gonda, Hamirpur, Jalaun, Kannauj, Maharajganj, Mahoba, Pilibhit, Siddharthnagar, Shamli, Pratapgarh, Kasganj, and Shravasti, add 53,987 new insured persons to the ESIC network.

"The notification of these 15 districts reaffirms the Government's commitment to extending social security coverage to every eligible worker in the country. Efforts are underway to bring the remaining non-notified districts under ESIC, ensuring that no worker is left out of this vital safety net," the ministry said.

Now the total number districts covered (Fully + Partially) nationwide stands at 689, while 89 districts remain non-notified, it said.

To ensure comprehensive coverage across all remaining uncovered areas, ESIC has been actively working on initiatives like coordination with the State Government to arrange medical care facilities in non-implemented areas. PTI ABI MR MR