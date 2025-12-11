ESIC expands healthcare infra in 10 states

New Delhi, Dec 11 (PTI) Employees' State Insurance Corporate (ESIC) on Thursday said it is expanding healthcare infrastructure with new hospitals and dispensaries in 10 states.

Union Minister for Labour & Employment Mansukh Mandaviya chaired the 197th Employees' State Insurance (ESI) Corporation meeting in New Delhi on Thursday, a labour ministry statement said.

During its deliberations, the corporation approved a number of significant proposals intended to expand ESIC's operational coverage, upgrade infrastructure, and improve service delivery.

It approved the annual accounts of the corporation for 2024-25 together with the report of the Comptroller and Auditor General (CAG) and Annual Report of ESI Corporation for 2024-25, along with its analysis were approved and adopted by the Corporation.

The ESIC approved the revised estimate for 2025-26, the Budget Estimates for 2026-2027, as well as the performance budget for 2026-2027.

These financial plans outline the corporation's projected expenditure, allocation of funds, and performance targets for upcoming periods.

The ESIC approved the acquisition of land for various upcoming facilities, including 0.50 acres for a DCBO at Hajipur, Vaishali (Bihar); 0.66 acres for a two-doctor ESI Dispensary at Dhemaji (Assam); 1 acre for a DCBO at Mahoba (Uttar Pradesh); 5 acres for a 100-bedded ESIC Hospital at Shillong (Meghalaya); approximately 15 acres for a 200-bedded ESIC Hospital at Waluj, Aurangabad (Maharashtra); and 0.495 acres for an ESI dispensary and branch office at Morigaon (Assam).

The corporation also approved the acquisition of land for several upcoming ESIC hospitals.

As on November 19, 2025, a total of 713 districts have been notified under the ESI Scheme out of 779 districts across India, it stated.

Presently, ESIC has 3.84 crore insured persons, including 83,11,341 women. It has a total of 14.91 crore beneficiaries. PTI KKS TRB TRB