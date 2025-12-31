ESIC extends SPREE 2025 scheme by one month till Jan 31

New Delhi, Dec 31 (PTI) Employees' State Insurance Corporation (ESIC) has extended the deadline for the Scheme for Promotion of Registration of Employers and Employees by one month till January 31, 2026, the labour ministry said.

The scheme offers a unique opportunity for unregistered employers and employees to become part of the ESI framework without undergoing inspections or facing demands for any previous dues or records.

According to a labour ministry statement, in view of representation received from employers, employers' association and state governments, the Scheme for Promotion of Registration of Employers and Employees (SPREE 2025) launched by ESIC and operational for a period from July 1, 2025, to December 31, 2025, has been extended for a period of one month till January 31, 2026.

The SPREE scheme was approved during the 196th Meeting of ESI Corporation in Shimla, chaired by Mansukh Mandaviya, Union Minister for Labour & Employment and Youth Affairs & Sports, and is aimed at enhancing social security coverage under the ESI Act.

With this extension, employers have additional time to register their businesses and employees digitally through the ESIC, Shram Suvidha, and MCA portals, with registration effective from the date specified by the employer.

Establishments that were previously not registered will also benefit from the provision of 'no demand for past contribution', no inspections, and no requirement for prior records, if they register within the new timeframe.

If any employer fails to avail the benefits of the SPREE Scheme and does not register their establishment under the ESI Scheme, then such establishment will be liable to pay past contributions along with damages and interest, besides legal actions and penalties after January 31, 2026.

The extension of SPREE 2025 until January 31, 2026, demonstrates ESIC's commitment to promoting voluntary compliance and expanding the social security coverage in India, which aligns with the objectives and goals of the recently implemented Code on Social Security.