ESIC new members addition rises 3pc to 17.80 lakh in October

New Delhi, Dec 18 (PTI) Employees' State Insurance Corporation (ESIC) registered a 3 per cent growth in new subscribers enrolments at 17.80 lakh in October compared year ago, according to payroll data released on Wednesday.

As many as 21,588 new establishments have been brought under the social security ambit of the ESI (Employees' State Insurance) Scheme in October 2024 thus ensuring social security for more workers, a labour ministry statement said.

The ministry stated the provisional payroll data of ESIC reveals that 17.80 lakh new employees have been added in October 2024.

Further, the year-on-year analysis shows a growth of 3 per cent in net registrations compared to October 2023.

The ESIC had added 17.28 lakh new subscribers in October 2023.

Through the data, it is noticeable that out of the total 17.80 lakh employees added during the month, 8.50 lakh employees amounting to around 47.75 per cent of the total registrations belong to the age group of up to 25 years.

Also, the gender-wise analysis of the payroll data indicates that the net enrolment of female members was 3.52 lakh in October 2024.

Besides, a total of 42 transgender employees have also got registered under the ESI Scheme in October 2024 which attests to the commitment of ESIC to deliver its benefits to every section of the society.

The payroll data is provisional since the data generation is a continuous exercise. PTI KKS DR