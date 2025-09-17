ESIC to organise health camps across its 160 hospitals, over 1,600 dispensaries

New Delhi, Sep 17 (PTI) Employees' State Insurance Corporation (ESIC) will organise health camps across 160 hospitals and over 1,600 dispensaries under 'Swasth Nari, Sashakt Parivar Abhiyaan' from September 17 to October 2, an official statement said on Wednesday.

A healthy woman is the foundation of a healthy family, and a healthy family is the foundation of a strong and prosperous nation, the labour ministry said in a statement.

Aligned with this vision, Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (MoHFW) is launching the nationwide health campaign.

The campaign was launched by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday alongside the formal launch of the 8th Rashtriya Poshan Maah.

This initiative marks the largest-ever health outreach for women and children in the country, aligned with the Prime Minister's call for 'poshan' (nutrition) , fitness and preventive health.

Under the Abhiyaan, health camps will be organized across all states and Union Territories at Ayushman Arogya Mandirs (AAMs), Community Health Centres (CHCs), District Hospitals (DHs) and other healthcare facilities.

These camps will provide preventive check-ups, ante-natal check up (ANC) services, immunization, awareness on nutrition, healthier cooking practices, portion control, family-based physical activities, and guidance on regular health check-ups.

The coverage includes 160 hospitals, 1,603 dispensaries, 107 Dispensary cum Branch Offices (DCBOs) across the country, and around 100 volunteering tie-up hospitals.

Camps will be organized in a location-based format along with mobile outreach camps, with each of the 160 ESI hospitals conducting one mobile camp daily.

The target population includes women beneficiaries, adolescents, and children across all age groups.

As part of the campaign, 50 blood donation camps will be organized by ESI hospitals during the fortnight.

Routine ANC check-ups, immunization services, and MCP card distribution will be emphasized, along with daily health awareness camps across ESI hospitals, dispensaries, and DCBOs.

The programme also ensures specialist care integration through immediate referrals for on-site specialist consultation camps at hospital locations, and seamless coordination for follow-up treatment.

In addition, ESIC will support TB eradication efforts through Nikshay Mitra pledge campaigns, reinforcing its commitment to holistic preventive healthcare.