Essar Energy Transition posts record domestic sales at Stanlow refinery in 2025

New Delhi, Jan 14 (PTI) Essar Energy Transition reported record domestic fuel sales in 2025 at its Stanlow refinery in northwest England, marking its strongest performance since Essar acquired the site in 2011 and underscoring the refinery’s role in the UK energy security.

The company, in a statement, said operational throughput rose 8 per cent year-on-year, with dispatch volumes from the Stanlow gantry approaching all-time highs, despite challenges of a major infrastructure transition. Growth was driven by the strong UK demand for refined products and a pan-UK supply strategy that expanded market share across key segments.

Retail and aviation businesses recorded sharp gains during the year. Essar expanded its branded retail forecourt network to 58 sites and now supplies fuel to more than 100 dealer-owned forecourts nationwide, supported by a price-drop campaign launched in December.

In aviation, the company widened its footprint to directly supply fuel at 10 major UK airports.

Fuel supply resilience was strengthened through strategic distribution hubs at Kingsbury, Northampton, Grangemouth, Oikos and Grays, enabling Essar to respond to urgent demand from rail, bus and commercial transport operators, following the closure of two of the UK's six refineries in 2025.

The year also saw a USD 100 million refinery turnaround - part of a broader USD 350 million investment programme - which lifted throughput capacity by around 8 per cent and included installation of the UK's first hydrogen-ready furnace, advancing the site's decarbonisation pathway.

Essar Energy Transition said the results highlighted the importance of a competitive domestic refining sector and reiterated its call for refining to be included in the UK's Carbon Border Adjustment Mechanism (CBAM) to protect against high-carbon fuel imports.

Deepak Maheshwari, CEO of EET Fuels, said the performance reflected strong execution during a complex transition year and reaffirmed the company’s commitment to investing in Stanlow’s long-term, sustainable future.

"Despite the complexities of a major infrastructure transition, 2025 was a record-breaking period for Essar Energy Transition. Driven by its robust pan-UK strategy, the company has successfully leveraged its extensive supply infrastructure to grow market share and deliver value to its customers," the firm said in a statement.

Deepak Maheshwari, CEO of EET Fuels, commented: "This record-breaking year is a testament to the hard work and dedication of our entire team, who successfully navigated a major turnaround and delivered our best-ever domestic sales figures".

Stanlow, he said, has been fuelling the UK for over 100 years, and this performance highlights that it remains critically important to the wider UK economy.

"We are investing to ensure Stanlow is well-placed for a long-term, sustainable future. To secure this future, it is vital that the UK domestic refining sector remains competitive. This underscores the urgent need for refining to be included in CBAM, ensuring a level playing field when it comes to competing with high-carbon imported fuels." PTI ANZ BAL BAL