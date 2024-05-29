Essar Group venture Pluckk reports Rs 100 cr ARR in FY24

New Delhi: B2C fresh produce food tech platform Pluckk on Wednesday said it logged an Annualised Revenue Runrate (ARR) of Rs 100 crore in FY24, aided by digital reach through e-commerce platforms.

Founded in 2021, Pluckk operates in Delhi, Mumbai, Bengaluru and Pune through more than eight marketplace platforms and delivers over 2 million products every month, a company statement said.

Pluckk, an Essar Group venture, concluded FY24 with an ARR of Rs 100 crore. The brand's growth trajectory can be attributed to strategic partnerships with leading industry giants such as Amazon, Swiggy, Zepto, and Blinkit, it said.

"We are optimistic about our growth projections owing to our innovative approach and strategic initiatives. Pluckk is on a high-growth trajectory, with plans to double its revenues within 12 months and expand its presence to 15 cities over the next three years," Nelson D’Souza, CFO of Pluckk, said.

With its listing on ONDC, Pluckk now serves a customer base of 5 lakh. The company is also making significant investments in its own app to further enhance customer experience.

Essar Group is into power, ports, oil and gas.