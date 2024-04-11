Essar Power appoints Ankur Kumar CEO of Renewables Division

New Delhi, Apr 11 (PTI) Essar Power on Thursday announced the appointment of Ankur Kumar as the Chief Executive Officer of its Renewables Business Divison.

Ankur will play a key role in advancing Essar's commitment to transitioning into green energy and establishing a robust renewable ecosystem in India, a company statement said.

With over 24 years of experience in renewable energy and public infrastructure sectors, Kumar brings a wealth of knowledge and expertise to his new role, the statement said.

Previously serving as the CEO at ACME Solar Holdings Pvt. Ltd, Ankur spearheaded the strategic expansion of the company into green hydrogen & ammonia businesses, while also enhancing their geographical footprint.

Commenting on the appointment, Prashant Ruia, Director, Essar Capital said, "Essar is aggressively pursuing its vision of transforming sector landscapes to green. With Ankur Kumar joining us, we hope to further our plans in renewables. His wealth of experience and demonstrated leadership will help drive Essar Power towards a more sustainable future.

Essar Power has a power generating capacity of 1285 MW across three plants, in India and Canada. Essar has invested about USD 4.2 billion in the power portfolio, which includes USD 1.5 billion of equity.

Essar Power has planned to foray into the renewable sector with a major focus on PV solar, battery storage, electric vehicle, integrated water & power projects, biomass and wind energy. PTI KKS MR