Essar's Black Box partners with Wind River for global edge, cloud solutions

New Delhi, Oct 3 (PTI) Essar's digital unit Black Box on Friday announced a partnership with Wind River, an Aptiv company specialising in intelligent edge software, aimed at delivering cloud infrastructure solutions across industries worldwide.

Key areas of focus under the partnership include delivering integrated edge and cloud-native infrastructure, enabling secure and scalable private cloud deployments, supporting AI workloads, enterprise-grade Linux platforms, and driving automation and centralised orchestration for digital operations.

The partnership is projected to generate approximately Rs 1,350 crore in revenue globally over the next five years, the company said in a statement.

As part of the partnership, Black Box has secured preferred status for delivering Wind River solutions in India and the Middle East.

In addition, Black Box, through a separate agreement, will manage global customer engagements for Wind River.

Industries such as manufacturing, industrial automation, retail, financial services, automotive, and telecom will gain access to secure and scalable digital infrastructure that enhances both operational efficiency and customer experience, Black Box said.

"By combining Wind River's proven technologies with our deep integration expertise, we are well-positioned to accelerate digital transformation for enterprises in high-growth markets.

"This will enable us to drive efficiency and innovation for our customers, while creating long-term value for our shareholders," Black Box President and CEO Sanjeev Verma said. PTI ANK DRR