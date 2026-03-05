Estee Lauder to acquire remaining stake in Forest Essentials

New Delhi, Mar 5 (PTI) American beauty major Estee Lauder on Thursday announced the acquisition of its remaining stake in Ayurveda-based beauty brand Forest Essentials, without disclosing the transaction value.

After 18 years of making its initial investment, Estee Lauder Companies has now entered into an agreement "to acquire the remaining interests in Forest Essentials", said a joint statement by the US beauty major and the Maya Kulkarni-founded Indian brand.

"The transaction is expected to close in the second half of calendar year 2026 and follows The Estee Lauder Companies' minority investment in Forest Essentials, initially made in 2008 and increased to 49 per cent in 2020," it said.

Even after becoming a fully-owned step-down group entity of Estee Lauder Companies, Kulkarni and her team will continue to lead Forest Essentials, with their headquarters in India.

"Under the continued guidance and direction of Mrs Kulkarni and her son, Executive Director Samrath Bedi, Forest Essentials will remain headquartered in New Delhi," it said.

The brand will maintain its fully integrated operational ecosystem in India, spanning research & development that is grounded in Ayurveda, responsible and local botanical sourcing, and in-house manufacturing.

"This Indian end-to-end model will continue to enable the brand to innovate with integrity, uphold exceptional quality, reduce its environmental impact, and continue cultivating enduring consumer trust," the statement said.

The partnership is expected to leverage global brand-building capabilities and operational expertise to drive long-term, sustainable growth while preserving the brand's distinctive, luxurious Ayurvedic DNA and Indian heritage.

"The collaboration is a strategic investment in Forest Essentials' future, creating a scalable platform that will broaden consumer reach and bring modern luxurious Ayurveda to new audiences all over the world," it said.

Estee Lauder Companies President and CEO Stéphane de La Faverie said it's a partnership built over the past 18 years on mutual trust and respect.

"This next phase of partnership reflects our long-term commitment to India - one of our largest and most significant emerging markets - and our conviction in the global resonance of this remarkable brand. Together, our ambition is clear: to further strengthen the brand's leadership at home while thoughtfully introducing it to a global audience.

Mira Kulkarni, Founder and Managing Director, Forest Essentials, said: "What has always set The Estee Lauder Companies apart is their profound respect for a founder's vision; they understand how to preserve a brand's soul while providing the global expertise needed to scale." Founded in 2000, Forest Essentials has nearly 200 freestanding stores.

"The Estee Lauder Companies is well-positioned to gain prestige beauty share in one of the most dynamic beauty markets in the world." it said. PTI KRH HVA