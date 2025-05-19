Ester Industries appoints Abhay Anant Gupte as Independent Director

New Delhi, May 19 (PTI) Ester Industries Ltd, a leading manufacturer of polyester films and speciality polymers, on Monday announced the appointment of Abhay Anant Gupte as an Independent Director, effective May 6, 2025.

Gupte brings with him over four decades of leadership experience across Banking, Financial Services, Information Technology, and Manufacturing sectors, a company release said.

He currently serves as the Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer of Manipal Technologies Limited (MTL).

A postgraduate from IIT Delhi, Gupte has previously held senior leadership roles at American Express Bank, GE Capital, Logica, and EDS, with responsibilities across India, Europe, and Asia.

"As we pursue new opportunities and advance our position in the sectors we operate in, we look forward to benefiting from his guidance and expertise. We are confident that his vision and stewardship will support our efforts to unlock new avenues of growth, enhance stakeholder value, and accelerate Ester’s journey towards becoming a Leader in BOPET Films and Specialty Polymers," Arvind Singhania, Chairman and CEO of Ester Industries Limited, said. PTI DRR MR