Ester Industries, Canada's Loop Industries to jointly invest Rs 1,600 cr to set up plant in Gujarat

New Delhi, Sep 18 (PTI) Homegrown entity Ester Industries and Canada-based Loop Industries will make an initial investment of Rs 1,600 crore to set up the first phase of a JV plant in Gujarat to deliver chemically recycled polyester solutions for international markets.

The JV entity, Ester Loop Infinite Technologies (ELITe), has acquired a 90-acre land parcel at Dahej, Ester Industries Ltd Chairman Arvind Singhania said in a media interaction.

Both entities hold 50:50 share in the joint venture (JV). Rs 500 crore will be infused jointly and the remaining will come through bank loans, he said.

The company looks to complete the acquisition of the land by end of 2025, and commission the phase one by the end of 2027.

The facility is designed to produce 70,000 tonnes of rDMT (dimethyl terephthalate), 23,000 tonnes of rMEG (monoethylene glycol) and 70,000 of rPET (polyethylene terephthalate) resin annually, used across industries such as textiles, automotive, and FMCG.

There is a provision to further expand the capacity within the same location by another 1,00,000 tonnes rPET resin annually later.

Singhania said an offtake agreement has also been signed with Italy's Taro Plast S.p.A. to supply DMT from the India plant. The pact has been signed by JV partner Loop Industries.

"These developments validate the strength of our vision to create a world-class hub for circular polyester in India. Simultaneously, the alliance with Hyosung TNC extends the reach of our recycled polyester into global apparel and textile markets, reinforcing our role in enabling large brands to transition toward circular supply chains," the chairman said.

The company has done a market research and will consume textile waste from hubs in Gujarat to use them as raw materials, he said.

Ester Industries Limited is a leading manufacturer of polyester chips, polyester films and specialty polymers.

Ester Industries Limited is a leading manufacturer of polyester chips, polyester films and specialty polymers.

With advanced R&D centres and manufacturing facilities across India, Ester delivers material solutions to a wide spectrum of industries, including FMCG packaging, textiles, electronics, automotive, and adhesives.