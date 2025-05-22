Ester Industries posts Rs 1.9 cr profit in Q4

New Delhi, May 22 (PTI) Ester Industries, a manufacturer of polyester films and speciality polymer, reported a profit of Rs 1.9 crore in the March quarter.

It had posted a loss of Rs 23.7 crore in the year-ago period.

The Gurgaon-headquartered firm's revenue from operations stood at Rs 319.25 crore in the January-March period, 15.3 per cent higher from Rs 276.73 crore in the year-ago period.

Earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortisation (EBITDA), including non-operating income, stood at Rs 39 crore, according to a regulatory filing.

For the full 2024-25 fiscal year, the company reported a profit of Rs 13.6 crore. It had incurred a loss of Rs 121 crore in FY24.

Revenue from operations in FY25 was 20.5 per cent higher at Rs 1,282.14 crore.

"Both our businesses performed significantly better this year. The film business saw a turnaround, with positive EBIT and a 15 per cent increase in operational revenue. A higher share of value-added products and better margins in commodity films boosted overall profitability, supported by improved demand-supply dynamics," Ester Industries Chairman Arvind Singhania said.

The company has a customer base in over 50 countries across Europe, the Americas, Africa, Asia Pacific, and the Middle East. It has three manufacturing facilities in Hyderabad (Telangana), Khatima and Sitarganj (Uttarakhand).

The company's customers include Godrej, Dabur, Unilever, ITC, and DS Group, among others. PTI ANK TRB