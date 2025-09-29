ET NOW launches flagship shows 'South Central' and 'The Interview with Ayesha Faridi'

New Delhi, Sep 29 (PTI) ET Now is launching two flagship shows -- "South Central" and "The Interview with Ayesha Faridi", the business news channel announced on Monday.

While "South Central" will highlight South India's powerful cultural and economic influence, the "The Interview with Ayesha Faridi" showcases meaningful candid conversations with India’s most powerful voices.

South Central will debut on Monday airing weekdays from 5.30 PM to 6.00 PM. "Dedicated to the pulse of South India, the show will spotlight the region's role as India’s economic engine and cultural powerhouse, explaining why it matters to India’s future. From business boardrooms to corridors of power and from cinema to cuisine, South Central will bring viewers a comprehensive picture of the five southern states," an official statement said.

The editorial pillars of the show will span from business and economy, politics, and policy to cinema and culture and food and lifestyle.

The Interview with Ayesha Faridi, Executive Editor, ET NOW and ET NOW Swadesh, will premiere on October 3 at 3.30 PM.

"This flagship weekly program will feature 25-minute candid, in-depth conversations with marquee leaders from business, markets, policy, sports, and culture, delivering thought leadership and insider perspectives that resonate with India's decision-makers and global audiences alike. Designed to go beyond the noise of daily headlines, the show will uncover untold stories, the rationale behind bold decisions, and insights into future strategies from India's most influential voices," the statement added.