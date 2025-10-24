Eternal CEO Deepinder Goyal to invest USD 25 mn to expand longevity venture 'Continue Research'

New Delhi, Oct 24 (PTI) Eternal CEO Deepinder Goyal on Friday said he will invest USD 25 million to expand his venture 'Continue Research' that aims to support research in health and longevity.

In a detailed post on X, Goyal explained the purpose behind 'Continue Research', which he started two years ago as an initiative to explore fundamental insights into human aging and biology.

According to him, the initiative's long-term goal is to extend healthy human function, enabling society to make decisions with a longer-term perspective.

"Today, we are expanding Continue Research to include a USD 25 million fund (entirely personally backed) to support researchers across the world who dare to ask simpler questions than anyone else… Continue Research's goal is to extend healthy human function long enough that humans stop making short-term decisions," the Eternal CEO stated in the post.

Eternal owns businesses, including food delivery platform Zomato and quick commerce firm Blinkit, among others. However, 'Continue Research' is not a part of Eternal.