Eternal gets GST demand order, penalty of over Rs 128 cr

New Delhi, Oct 19 (PTI) Eternal, which owns the Zomato and Blinkit brands, on Sunday said it has received a goods and services tax (GST) demand order from the Uttar Pradesh tax authorities along with applicable interest and penalty amounting to over Rs 128 crore.

The demand order received from Deputy Commissioner, State Tax, Lucknow, Uttar Pradesh is with respect to short payment of output tax and excess availment of input tax credit for the period April 2023 to March 2024 with interest and penalty thereon.

Eternal said it believes it has a strong case on the merits and will file an appeal against the order before the appropriate authority.

In a regulatory filing, Eternal said, "This is to inform that the Company has received an order on 18 October 2025 for the period April 2023 to March 2024 passed by Deputy Commissioner, State Tax, Lucknow, Uttar Pradesh confirming demand of GST of Rs 64,17,43,503 with interest as applicable and penalty of Rs 64,17,43,503." The company re-branded itself as Eternal in March from Zomato earlier. PTI RSN HVA