Eternal gets two GST demand orders with interest, penalty worth Rs 27.56 cr

New Delhi, Jan 8 (PTI) Eternal, the parent entity of Zomato and Blinkit, on Thursday received two Goods and Services Tax (GST) demand orders amounting to over Rs 27.56 crore, including interest and penalty.

The orders passed by the Additional Commissioner of State Tax (Appeals), West Bengal, have been received with respect to short payment of output tax for the period between April 2020 and March 2022.

The company will file an appeal against the order before the appropriate authority.

"This is to inform that the Company has received two orders on 8 January 2026 for the period April 2020 to March 2022 passed by Additional Commissioner of State Tax (Appeals), West Bengal, confirming total demand of GST of Rs 16,72,34,030 with interest of Rs 9,16,48,814 and penalty of Rs 1,67,23,404," Eternal informed in a regulatory filing.

We believe that we have a strong case on merits, which is backed by opinions from our external legal and tax advisors. The Company will be filing an appeal against the order before the appropriate authority, it added. PTI RSN HVA