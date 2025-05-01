Eternal Q4 consolidated net profit at Rs 39 cr, Blinkit losses widen

New Delhi: Food delivery and quick commerce firm Eternal, which owns the Zomato and Blinkit brands, on Thursday reported a consolidated net profit of Rs 39 crore for the fourth quarter ended March 31, 2025.
The company, which rebranded itself as Eternal in March, had posted a net profit of Rs 175 crore in the year-ago period.
The company in a regulatory filing said that the results for the quarter and year ended March 31, 2025, along with the December-end quarter, are not comparable with other periods.
The Deepinder Goyal-led firm's revenue from operations in the January-March quarter was at Rs 5,833 crore. In the year-ago period it stood at Rs 3,562 crore, the filing showed.
However, during the quarter under review, Eternal's total expenses stood at Rs 6,104 crore.
Eternal witnessed a widening of losses in the quick commerce business Blinkit, the regulatory filing showed.
The revenue reporting segments for the Group include India food ordering and delivery; Hyperpure supplies (B2B business); Blinkit (quick commerce); District (dining out and restaurant; and all other segments (residual).
"On August 27, 2024, Eternal Ltd (Formerly known as Zomato Ltd) completed the acquisition of Orbgen Technologies Pvt Ltd (OTPL), and Wasteland Entertainment Pvt Ltd (WEPL), holding the Movies Ticketing business and Events business respectively, from One 97 Communications Ltd (OCL).
"These acquisitions were executed through a combination of secondary share purchases from OCL amounting to Rs 758 crore (for both the entities) and primary infusion into the OTPL and WEPL amounting to Rs 1,260 crore. This amount was subject to adjustments as agreed in definitive agreements. Post adjustment, the total purchase consideration amounts to Rs 2,014 crore," Eternal said.
Notably, the brand name of the company's food delivery business Zomato remains the same, along with the app. However, the name of the corporate entity has been changed to Eternal along with the stock ticker.