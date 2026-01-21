New Delhi: Food delivery and quick commerce firm Eternal, which owns the Zomato and Blinkit brands, on Wednesday reported 72.88 per cent rise in consolidated net profit at Rs 102 crore for December quarter FY26.

In the year-ago period, the company logged a profit of Rs 59 crore.

The company's board also approved the resignation of Deepinder Goyal as Director, MD & CEO of the company, with effect from February 1 and recommended his appointment as Vice Chairman & Director on the board for a five-year term, effective upon shareholders' approval.

The board approved the appointment of Albinder Singh Dhindsa, currently Blinkit's CEO, as Eternal's Chief Executive Officer from February 1, a regulatory filing said.

During the third quarter, Eternal's revenue from operations increased to Rs 16,315 crore from Rs 5,405 crore in the corresponding period of the last fiscal.

However, total expenses also shot up to Rs 16,493 crore in the quarter from Rs 5,533 crore a year ago.

In a letter to shareholders, Goyal explained the reason behind his stepping down from the role of Group CEO.

"Of late, I have found myself drawn to a set of new ideas that involve significantly higher-risk exploration and experimentation. These are the kinds of ideas that are better pursued outside a public company like Eternal. If these ideas belonged inside Eternal's strategic scope, I would have pursued them within the company. They do not. Eternal deserves to remain focused, and disciplined, while exploring new areas of growth that are relevant to its current line of business," Goyal stated.

He further said the transition allows Eternal to remain sharply focused, while giving him the space to explore ideas that do not fit Eternal's risk profile.