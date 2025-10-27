Ethisure Corporate Services raises USD 2.5 mn in seed funding

Mumbai, Oct 27 (PTI) Wealth advisory and debt syndication-focused Ethisure Corporate Services on Monday announced that it has raised USD 2.5 million in a seed funding round from unnamed investors.

The capital infusion will be deployed to expand the product suite, build a technology stack, and establish a stronger geographic footprint across key financial hubs, according to a statement.

**** *Fintech firm Light gets NPCI nod for third-party application provider Light, a domestic fintech company, on Monday announced that it has received the National Payments Corporation of India (NPCI) approval to be a third-party application provider (TPAP).

The approval will enable it to offer Unified Payments Interface (UPI) services directly through its app, a statement said.