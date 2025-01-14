Etihad Airways named official global airline partner of Badminton World Federation

New Delhi: Etihad Airways on Tuesday announced that it has been named exclusive Official Global Airline Partner by the Badminton World Federation.

The partnership will commence in the 2025 season.

The national airline of the United Arab Emirates will be present at prestigious BWF World Tour events as well as the BWF World Tour Finals, BWF World Championships, BWF Sudirman Cup Finals and BWF Thomas and Uber Cup Finals.

Arik De, Chief Revenue and Commercial Officer at Etihad Airways, said, “We are excited to welcome the Badminton World Federation to our global sports sponsorship portfolio. Badminton’s growing popularity around the world, and in particular across Asia, aligns perfectly with Etihad’s expanding network as we prepare to welcome 13 new destinations in 2025.

“We value the opportunity to partner with sporting events and teams throughout the world and leverage the power of sports in uniting communities. With successful partnerships across a number of countries, we are able to reach viewers and fans spanning all corners of the globe, and we look forward to engaging with badminton fans worldwide in 2025,” De continued.

“Our partnership with Etihad Airways marks a significant milestone for BWF as we align with a global leader in air travel,” said Thomas Lund, BWF Secretary General. “Badminton’s global reach continues to grow, particularly in Asia, where it is a cherished sport and Etihad’s extensive network in the region and beyond creates an excellent synergy with our goals. Together, we aim to elevate the sport’s visibility, engage fans worldwide and deliver unforgettable experiences at our premier tournaments.

“Etihad Airways’ dedication to fostering connections through sports mirrors our commitment to uniting people through badminton’s universal appeal. From the Sudirman Cup to the World Tour Finals, this collaboration promises to enhance the fan experience, not just for those attending events but for millions following globally. We are excited to embark on this journey with Etihad Airways and look forward to an impactful partnership beginning in 2025.”

As part of this partnership, Etihad will engage with fans of the popular sport at 21 tournaments taking place across 14 countries.

Etihad said in a press statement that it will bring elements of its world-renowned Emirati hospitality and engaging experiences to fans attending the key tournaments. In addition, Etihad will create engaging digital content to connect with the wider global badminton community.