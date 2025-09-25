Etihad launches first premium narrow-body aircraft service from Kolkata

Kolkata, Sep 25 (PTI) Etihad Airways on Thursday announced introduction of its premium narrow bodied Airbus A321 Long Range (LR) service on the Kolkata-Abu Dhabi route, making the eastern metropolis the first Indian destination to receive the carrier's new cabin product.

The service marks a major upgrade in the airline's offering for the Kolkata market.

"It is a very special moment for Kolkata. We have recreated a widebody experience inside a narrow-body aircraft, which is an industry first," said Javier Alija, Vice President for Global Sales and Distribution at Etihad.

Configured for 160 passengers, the aircraft features first-class suites, business class seats, and 144 economy seats. Both the first class and business class cabins offer full lie-flat products, with the first-class suite designed with private doors, concierge assistance, and chauffeuring.

"This is true first class in every sense, covering all touchpoints of the travel journey," the airline said.

Etihad had relaunched services to Kolkata in March 2023 after the pandemic with four weekly flights, later increasing frequency to daily and then to eight times a week in 2025.

Officials said Kolkata was chosen for the debut deployment of the A321 LR in India because of its "premium potential." The new service comes at a time when Etihad has exhausted its seat capacity under the bilateral agreement between India and the UAE, which caps Abu Dhabi-based airlines at 50,000 seats per week. Etihad currently operates 185 weekly flights to 11 Indian cities.

The airline has three A321 LRs in its fleet and expects 10 by the year-end, with a total order of 30 aircraft. As more deliveries are made, the premium service will be expanded to other Indian cities.

Air Arabia Abu Dhabi, in which Etihad holds a stake, also operates flights to Kolkata. PTI BSM NN