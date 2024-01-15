ETO Motors to deploy 500 electric three-wheelers in UP

New Delhi, Jan 15 (PTI) ETO Motors on Monday said it has bagged an order to deploy 500 electric three-wheelers in Uttar Pradesh, with special focus on Ayodhya.

The Letter of Award (LoA) given by the Uttar Pradesh government has given the company the responsibility to deploy and manage the electric three-wheelers in Lucknow, Ayodhya, Varanasi, Prayagraj, Agra, Mathura, and Gorakhpur, ETO Motors said in a statement.

Notably, ETO Motors has received authorisation to initiate the deployment with a special focus on Ayodhya, coinciding with the inauguration of the Ram Temple, it said.

The strategic launch in Ayodhya aims to facilitate devotees visiting the sacred site, marking a beginning for the integration of electric mobility into cultural and religious events, the company said.

"Our e-three-wheelers are not just vehicles but carriers of change, driving economic growth and social empowerment while upholding our commitment to environmental stewardship," ETO Motors Director Karthik S Ponnapula said.

ETO Motors said it is also partnering with Uber to create a sustainable and efficient electric mobility solution for urban transportation.

By combining the company's expertise in electric vehicle technology with Uber's extensive network and innovative ride-sharing platform, the partnership aims to revolutionise the way people move around cities, as per the statement.

"We are thrilled to partner with ETO Motors to bring EV autorickshaws to the temple city of Ayodhya. As the city gears up to become one of the popular tourist destinations, we are committed to making the commute of tourists and locals hassle-free," Uber India and South Asia Director Supply Operations Shiva Shailendran said. PTI MSS TRB