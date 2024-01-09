ETS India signs MoU with Physics Wallah to help study-abroad aspirants prepare for TOEFL, GRE

New Delhi, Jan 9 (PTI) Educational Testing Service (ETS) India has signed a memorandum of understanding with Physics Wallah (PW), an EdTech platform, to provide holistic guidance and support to students aspiring to study in leading international universities and help them prepare for the GRE and TOEFL exams.

Advertisment

US-based ETS conducts the Test of English as a Foreign Language (TOEFL) and the Graduate Record Examination (GRE). ETS India is a subsidiary of ETS.

According to officials, with this agreement, PW aims to streamline the study-abroad market through its new vertical called "PW Unigo", particularly in tier-2 and tier-3 cities, and fill the gap in the space where students often do not find the right channel to fulfil their dreams due to a lack of awareness and mentorship. PW Unigo will be a full-stack end-to-end study-abroad service provider for such aspirants.

"This collaboration will provide the aspirants with enhanced GRE and TOEFL test-preparation resources to elevate their international higher education prospects. We are excited to develop future leaders from India by facilitating their international higher education and global career dreams through Physics Wallah's test-preparation expertise and reach. We are dedicated to delivering accessible, first-rate educational tools to study-abroad aspirants," said Sachin Jain, country manager, ETS India and South Asia.

Advertisment

As part of the collaboration, students will be provided free one-on-one counselling sessions. They will also have access to a seamless registration process and augmented learning support, including practice tests, and informational webinars with international universities, among other resources.

Besides, merit scholarships worth Rs 20 lakh per annum will be given for the students taking the TOEFL and GRE exams, in addition to discounts of up to Rs 5,000 on test fees.

Furthermore, educators will undergo specialised training sessions to equip themselves with the tools and knowledge needed to help students prepare for globally-recognised assessments, such as the TOEFL and GRE.

Advertisment

"Our collaboration with ETS India is a transformative step forward in our mission to empower students and create a global platform for those who lack access to world-class education. We believe that every student deserves the right guidance and we aim to open new global opportunities for the academic excellence of students," PW spokesperson Gaurav Gularia said.

TOEFL is a standardised test to measure the English-language ability of non-native speakers wishing to enrol in English-speaking universities. The test results are accepted by more than 12,000 institutions in over 160 countries, including the United States, Canada, Australia and New Zealand and more than 98 per cent of the universities in the United Kingdom.

More than 1,300 business schools in 94 countries accept the GRE scores for MBA and other professional graduate programmes. The GRE scores are valid for five years, which provides the students with flexibility to explore their graduate and professional school options. PTI GJS RC