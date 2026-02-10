EU FTA provides huge opportunities in India for non-alcoholic beverage exports: French firm Richeerz

Nuremberg, Feb 10 (PTI) France-based sparkling tea maker firm Richeerz on Tuesday said the free trade agreement (FTA) finalised between India and the EU has opened up huge opportunities to boosting bilateral trade between the two sides in the non-alcoholic beverages sector.

The company is importing Darjeeling tea from India for its products and is now looking at export to India.

"We are looking for a local partner in India. There are huge opportunities for our sparkling tea in India. It is the prefect time to do business in India," SAS Richeerz President Richard Brandazzi told PTI here.

The company is showcasing its products in the Biofach 2026 show here. India is the 'country of the year' at the four-day show, which begins from February 10. The India Pavillion is set up by APEDA.

The commerce ministry's arm Agricultural and Processed Food Products Export Development Authority (APEDA) stated that India's participation reflects the expanding footprint of Indian organic exports, increased global demand and growing participation from exporters, associations, and FPO's (farmer producer organisations).

India and the European Union (EU) on January 27 announced the conclusion of a comprehensive free trade agreement. It is likely to be implemented this year.

Describing its product as "champagne of non-alcoholic beverage", Brandaazi said it contains only 4 per cent fruit glucose as compared to other milk tea that has about 30-40 per cent sugar.

India is mainly a tea consuming country and that is the reason why the company is bullish about its product in the Indian market, he said, adding that this show will provide an opportunity to meet Indian buyers. PTI RR TRB