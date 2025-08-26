Euler Motors enters commercial passenger vehicle segment

Mumbai, Aug 26 (PTI) Euler Motors on Tuesday announced its entry into the commercial passenger vehicle segment with the launch of e-three-wheeler Neo HiRANGE in three variants for the last-mile connectivity.

The company said it plans to roll out a dedicated umbrella brand, 'Neo by Euler', for the new portfolio of eCVs.

The vehicles under the new brand will serve a diverse customer base - from first-time EV buyers and ride-hailing drivers to fleet operators and self-employed owners. Over the next few 3-4 months, Euler Motors plans to roll out the vehicles under the dedicated brand across 50 cities in the country.

Launched at an introductory price of Rs 3.1 lakh, Neo HiRANGE is designed for everyday travel and is built for drivers covering 120-200 kms daily. Its top variant delivers 200+ km real range with a 3.25-hour charge, ensuring longer shifts with fewer stops, the company said.

"Neo by Euler is the result of deep product learning and on-ground engagement with auto drivers across Indian cities. We heard firsthand challenges faced by drivers every day, from long fuel queues and unreliable maintenance to passenger discomfort and low savings.

"These insights have shaped every aspect of the brand. Drivers want a solution that offers the highest range in a single charge, supports their livelihood, and gives them the confidence to keep moving," said Saurav Kumar, founder and CEO of Euler Motors.

Euler Motor claimed that the dedicated brand addresses the key concerns of drivers and enables them to experience the highest range, uptime, predictable performance, and affordable ownership.