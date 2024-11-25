Eunity Partners ropes in Teachmint's ex-HR head Farhan Hazarika as India biz head

New Delhi, Nov 21 (PTI) Talent consulting and executive search firm Eunity Partners has appointed former human resource head of Teachmint, Farhan Ahmed Hazarika, as its partner and India Head to lead operations in the country, the company said in a statement.

With over 16 years of experience in human resources, Hazarika served as Head of HR at Teachmint. He has also served at Softbank-backed e-commerce firm Meesho.

Enunity offers advisory and consulting services in operations and supply chain, human resources, go-to-market and tech. The firm also places top talent globally, from Director-level to C-suite roles, across a range of key functions, complimenting their consulting work.

"Our team is diverse, with leaders based in Spain and Brazil, including our newly appointed CMO, who previously served as Samsung's CMO in Brazil. This global diversity strengthens our advisory capabilities. We focus on leadership and global CXO consulting, ensuring impactful and efficient outcomes for our clients," Hazarika said. PTI PRS PRS MR MR