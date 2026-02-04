Eureka Forbes Q3 PAT down 71.5 pc at Rs 9.98 cr

New Delhi, Feb 4 (PTI) Health and hygiene firm Eureka Forbes Ltd on Wednesday reported a 71.5 per cent decline in consolidated profit after tax at Rs 9.98 crore in the third quarter ended December 31, 2025, hit by higher expenses and the impact of new labour codes amid a challenging macro environment.

The company had posted a consolidated profit after tax (PAT) of Rs 35.03 crore in the corresponding quarter last fiscal, Eureka Forbes Ltd said in a regulatory filing.

Consolidated revenue from operations in the third quarter stood at Rs 645.4 crore as against Rs 597.74 crore in the year-ago period, it added.

Total expenses in the quarter under review stood at Rs 596.68 crore as compared to Rs 554.87 crore in the same period a year ago, the company said.

The company incurred an exceptional item outgo of Rs 40.44 crore in the third quarter on account of the new labour codes.

Commenting on the Q3 FY26 performance, Eureka Forbes Ltd MD & CEO Pratik Pota said, "We witnessed a resilient performance in Q3 FY26 in a challenging macro environment." Water Purifier portfolio faced challenges due to a post-festive slowdown and elevated channel inventory, he said, adding the company outperformed the category and grew market share during the quarter.

Strong growth in robotics and softeners, and a breakout performance in air purifiers, provided multiple growth vectors for the company, Pota added. PTI RKL MR