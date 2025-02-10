Eureka Forbes Q3 profit up 52.5 pc to Rs 35 cr

New Delhi, Feb 10 (PTI) Eureka Forbes Ltd, a health and hygiene products maker, on Monday reported a 52.5 per cent increase in its consolidated net profit to Rs 35.03 crore in the December quarter.

It had a net profit of Rs 22.97 crore in the October-December quarter a year ago, according to a regulatory filing by the company now controlled by private equity firm Advent International.

Its revenue from operation grew 10.8 per cent to Rs 597.74 crore during the quarter under review. The same stood at Rs 539.43 crore in the corresponding quarter of FY24.

Eureka Forbes' total expenses climbed 8.4 per cent to Rs 554.86 crore in the December quarter.

Total income rose 11 per cent during the quarter under review to Rs 602.17 crore.

Shares of Eureka Forbes Ltd were trading at Rs 548.40 apiece on BSE in the afternoon, up 0.33 per cent from the previous close. PTI KRH KRH SHW