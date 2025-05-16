Eureka Forbes Q4 profit up twofold to Rs 49.5 cr, revenue up 10.6%

New Delhi: Health and hygiene products maker Eureka Forbes Ltd on Friday reported a twofold increase in its consolidated net profit to Rs 49.48 crore in the March quarter of 2024-25.

The company had posted a net profit of Rs 21.38 crore in the January-March quarter a year ago, according to a regulatory filing by the firm now controlled by private equity firm Advent International.

Its revenue from operations was up 10.67 per cent to Rs 612.65 crore during the quarter under review. It was at Rs 553.56 crore in the corresponding quarter.

Eureka Forbes' total expenses increased 7 per cent to Rs 551.75 crore in the March quarter. Total income, which includes other income, was up 11 at Rs 617.04 crore in the quarter.

Commenting on the results, the company's MD and CEO Pratik Pota said: "In Q4, continuing business revenue grew by 10.9% YoY, and this was the sixth successive quarter of double-digit growth. Led by operating leverage, EBITDA margins touched 13 per cent for the first time." The momentum in our product business sustained and our innovations and growth investments helped the products grow in high teens, he said.

In FY25, Eureka Forbes' profit increased by 72 per cent to Rs 164.41 crore from Rs 95.64 crore a year ago. Total income rose by 11.53 per cent to Rs 2,451.47 crore compared to the previous year.

This is the "second full year of transformation with yet another quarter of double-digit growth and lifetime high profitability," said Pota.

Eureka Forbes is now promoted by Lunolux, which is a special purpose vehicle established by AI Global Investments (Cyprus) PCC Ltd, which acts as the investment hub for Asia for all the funds managed by Advent International. Shapoorji Pallonji Group, the former promoter exited the company in 2022.

Over outlook, Pota said: "Looking ahead, our focus will be on driving service revenue. Several transformation initiatives have been underway, and I am pleased to report that we are seeing green shoots in our service revenue.

At the same time, we will stay the course on innovations, step up our growth investments further, and drive margin improvement." Shares of Eureka Forbes Ltd on Friday settled at Rs 594.85 on BSE, up 9.97 per cent from the previous close.