Euro Pratik raises Rs 135 cr from anchor investors, ahead of IPO

New Delhi, Sep 15 (PTI) Euro Pratik Sales Ltd, a prominent player in the decorative wall panel industry, on Monday mobilised Rs 135 crore from anchor investors ahead of its initial public offering (IPO) opening for subscription.

The investors which participated in the anchor round included 360 One group, Motilal Oswal Mutual Fund (MF), ITI MF, Alchemy Capital Management, Nuvama Wealth, Ashish Kacholia-backed Bengal Finance and Investment, Turnaround Opportunities Fund, Neo Asset Management, SB Opportunities Fund II and US-based PineBridge Investments, according to a circular uploaded on BSE's website.

The company allotted a little over 54.64 lakh equity shares to investors at Rs 247 per share, aggregating the fund raising to Rs 134.97 crore.

The public issue is entirely an offer for sale of shares worth Rs 451.32 crore by promoters with no fresh issue component, and will open for subscription on September 16 and conclude on September 18.

The company's shares will be available for subscription in the price band of Rs 235 to Rs 247 per share.

Euro Pratik has an extensive product range catering to both residential and commercial applications, which is predominantly sold under its flagship brands 'Euro Pratik' and Gloirio.

The company operates on an asset-light model - it outsources manufacturing to contract partners across South Korea, China, and the US. As of March 31, 2025, its distribution network spans across 116 cities in India, with 180 distributors operating across 25 states and five union territories in India.

The company’s revenue from operations increased by 28 per cent to Rs 284.23 crore for fiscal 2025 from Rs 222 crore in the preceding fiscal. Profit after tax rose by 21.51 per cent to Rs 76.44 crore for fiscal 2025 against Rs 63 crore in fiscal 2024.

Axis Capital and DAM Capital Advisors are the book-running lead managers of the issue.

The company's shares will be listed on the National Stock Exchange and BSE. PTI HG HG MR