Eurogrip Tyres signs M S Dhoni as brand ambassador

Chennai, Dec 5 (PTI) Eurogrip Tyres, a leading brand specialising in two-wheeler, three-wheeler, and off-highway tyres, has appointed cricket legend Mahendra Singh Dhoni as its brand ambassador, on Thursday.

As part of this collaboration, Dhoni will endorse the Eurogrip brand and its entire product portfolio, the company said.

TVS Srichakra Ltd, the manufacturer of Eurogrip, TVS Eurogrip, and TVS Tyres, was established in 1982 and operates as a key vertical of the USD 3 billion TVS Mobility.

M S Dhoni, known for his dependability, performance, and passion for riding, embodies the values that align with Eurogrip Tyres' vision of empowering riders with control and confidence on every journey, the company said in a statement.

"We are thrilled to welcome M S Dhoni, a personality who perfectly embodies Eurogrip Tyres' core values of reliability and performance. His association aligns seamlessly with our commitment to providing innovative tyre solutions for modern riders," said P Madhavan, EVP of Marketing and Sales, TVS Srichakra Ltd.

"This partnership marks a significant milestone in our brand journey as we continue to deliver world-class products and enhance riding experiences across various segments," Madhavan added. PTI VIJ SSK VIJ SSK KH