European Clean-Air company Zonair3D enters India, opens Experience Centres

New Delhi, Dec 20 (PTI) Zonair3D, a European clean-air technology company, which has forayed into the Indian market, unveiled its air purification solutions here.

The company has opened experience centres in New Delhi and Mumbai and plans to add more such centres across the country.

"These Experience Centres are designed to let people see, feel, and measure the impact of truly clean air,” said Zonair3D Chief Executive Officer Royden Correa.

As part of expansion, the company is looking at institutions and corporate houses as its probable customers..

Established in 2006, Zonair3D develops air purification systems capable of delivering zero-particulate medical-grade air for homes, hospitals, vehicles, and public spaces.