European Commission exempts HFCL from anti-dumping duties

New Delhi, Jun 17 (PTI) HFCL on Monday said it is the only Indian optical fiber cable manufacturer to have been exempted from anti-dumping duties by the European Commission.

Highlighting a decision by the European Commission on June 14, 2024, HFCL said "in the said decision, it was determined that HFCL is the only Indian company not engaged in dumping of OFC in European markets, whereas provisional Anti-dumping duty has been determined on all other Indian Optical Fiber Cable Manufacturers in the statement issued by the European Commission".

A complaint was lodged on October 3, 2023 by Europacable on behalf of the European industry of optical fiber cables, alleging that imports of optical fiber cable (OFC), originating from India, were being dumped and were causing injury to the European industry, according to the release.

The European Commission subsequently conducted a probe of all relevant Indian OFC manufacturers’ products, infrastructure and financial data.

"After thorough investigation, the European Commission ruled in June 2024 that anti-dumping duties would not apply to the Indian exporting product of the HFCL Group, which includes HFCL Limited and HTL Limited, as no evidence of dumping was found," the company release said.

HFCL has been operating in Europe for over a decade and has enjoyed long-term engagements with leading telcos and ISPs in many countries of Europe.

Mahendra Nahata, Managing Director of HFCL, said: "This decision is a huge achievement for us and speaks volumes about the trust that we have garnered globally for our fair-trade practices and transparency of processes".

"We have always focused on delivering high-quality, flexible and cost-effective solutions, backed by our commitment to innovation and excellence in the telecommunications industry. We firmly believe that this decision will enable us to play a central role in Europe’s digital transformation," Nahata said. PTI MBI DRR