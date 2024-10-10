European e-commerce firm zooplus to use Infosys Topaz to enhance service

New Delhi, Oct 10 (PTI) IT major Infosys on Thursday said it has collaborated with zooplus, an e-commerce firm based in Munich, Germany, to enhance the latter's service capability and scalability.

The collaboration will establish a Global Capability Center (GCC) in Hyderabad, according to a regulatory filing.

"zooplus will leverage Infosys Topaz, an AI-first offering using generative AI technologies that will aim to help the company drive AI innovation and growth transform e-commerce capabilities, and enhance operational efficiency. The collaboration will also help improve its marketing, e-commerce, and supply chain capabilities," the filing said.

Infosys will assist zooplus in product management, technology, quality, design, and engineering, and will help set up a new order management system, it added.

The GCC in Hyderabad will play a pivotal role in transforming zooplus' customer experience significantly, enhancing their technology and value chain capabilities, the filing said.

"Collaborating with zooplus to establish this new GCC in Hyderabad underscores Infosys' commitment to driving digital transformation at scale for our clients. By leveraging Infosys Topaz, we will empower zooplus to realise their full potential and also position them at the forefront of excellence in digital commerce and marketing," Karmesh Vaswani, Executive Vice President & Global Head of Consumer, Retail & Logistics, Infosys, said.

Shares of Infosys settled at Rs 1,919.05 apiece on the BSE on Thursday, down 1.78 per cent from the previous close.