EV demand, rise of infra to boost adoption of metal cold-roll forming

New Delhi, Nov 20 (PTI) The growth in electric vehicle production and rise in modular infrastructure are pushing manufacturers to adopt 'metal cold-roll forming' for its ability to deliver strong structural performance and lower fabrication waste, an industry expert has said.

The cold-roll-forming process enables continuous, high-speed shaping of metal coils into long, dimensionally stable profiles with superior mechanical strength. It enhances structural integrity while minimising scrap and rework.

The demand for cold-roll-formed sheet metal components will continue to increase as manufacturers across sectors move toward lighter, stronger, and more modular assembly-driven production methods, industry experts believe.

"India is entering a phase where precision, reliability and scale in component manufacturing are no longer differentiators but fundamental expectations. Sheet-metal cold roll forming allows us to meet these requirements consistently across renewable energy, mobility, construction equipment, elevator systems, HVAC and industrial machinery," Dhirendra Sankhla, Director, Mother India Forming, said.

Mother India Forming is a Bengaluru-based manufacturer specialising in precision-engineered roll-formed components.

"Sustainability is inherent in sheet-metal cold-roll forming: higher coil utilization, reduced welding and fewer process stages mean lower waste and lower energy consumption," Sankhla added.

Construction equipment, elevator systems and industrial machinery manufacturers are also expanding the use of roll-formed profiles for machine frames, elevators, mezzanines and warehouse structures to enable faster assembly and standardised deployment.

The scope of sheet-metal cold-roll-forming precision components would continue to grow, given that the country added 12.4 GW of new solar capacity during the April-September period of the current fiscal year.

EV sales crossed 1.1 million units in the first six months of 2025-26, per industry estimates.

India's engineering goods exports stood at USD 59.4 billion during April-September 2025, indicating strong global demand for precision-engineered metal components.

Sheet-metal cold-rolling is likely to see wider adoption for precision components across supply chains, supporting both domestic production and global export requirements as India advances manufacturing competitiveness under Make in India and Atmanirbhar Bharat, the experts said. PTI SID DRR