EV maker Greaves Electric Mobility files IPO papers with Sebi; aims to raise Rs 1,000 cr

New Delhi, Dec 24 (PTI) Electric Vehicle maker Greaves Electric Mobility Ltd has filed the draft papers with capital markets regulator Sebi to raise funds through an initial public offering (IPO).

The IPO is a combination of a fresh issue of equity shares worth Rs 1,000 crore and an Offer for Sale (OFS) of 18.9 crore shares by the selling shareholders, according to the draft papers filed on Monday.

Under the OFS, promoter Greaves Cotton will divest 5.1 crore equity shares and an investor Abdul Latif Jameel Green Mobility Solutions DMCC will offload 13.8 crore shares.

Greaves Electric is recognised for its 'Ampere' brand of electric scooters and also produces three-wheelers under a separate brand name.

The company may consider raising Rs 200 crore through a pre-IPO placement. If such placement is undertaken, the fresh issue will be reduced.

Proceeds from the fresh issue will be utilised for various strategic initiatives, including Rs 375.2 crore for product and technology development at the Bengaluru Technology Centre, Rs 82.9 crore for developing in-house battery assembly capabilities, and Rs 19.8 crore for expanding the manufacturing capacity of Bestway Agencies Private Limited.

Additionally, Rs 38.2 crore will be allocated to expand MLR Auto Limited's manufacturing capacity, Rs 73.6 crore to increase the company's stake in MLR through acquisitions, Rs 27.8 crore to enhance digitisation and IT infrastructure, and funds will also used to support inorganic growth through acquisitions and general corporate purposes.

Greaves Electric Mobility offers a complete suite of vehicles across electric two-wheeler (E-2W) and three-wheeler (3W) segments, catering to both B2C and B2B customers for personal and commercial purposes.

As of September 30, 2024, GEML operated three manufacturing facilities in strategic locations in Ranipet (Tamil Nadu), Greater Noida (Uttar Pradesh) and Toopran (Telangana).

On the financial front, the company's revenue from operations as of fiscal 2024 was Rs 611.8 crore and Rs 302.2 crore for the six months ended September 30, 2024.

Motilal Oswal Investment Advisors, IIFL Capital Services, and JM Financial are the book running lead managers to the issue. PTI SP HVA