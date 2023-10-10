EV maker Tork Motors partners with Bolt.Earth for charging points infra

Mumbai, Oct 10 (PTI) Pune-based EV maker Tork Motors has partnered with EV software and charging infra provider Bolt.Earth to provide as many as 30,000 charging points to its customers, the company said on Tuesday.

Bolt.Earth currently operates across over 1100 cities in the country and its network will now be available to Tork customers, it said.

Both Tork Motors and Bolt.Earth are part of the Bharat Charge Alliance to offer interoperable DC charging infrastructure for light electric vehicles, it said.

This partnership is aimed at giving flexibility to Tork customers in finding a charging point closer to them at their convenience. These charging points will be embedded in the existing charging infrastructure map on Tork's mobile app and customers will be able to locate them without the need of downloading multiple apps, the company said.

The range anxiety is still a prevailing concern among EV users. While most people charge their vehicles at home, access to charging stations at other locations throughout the day minimises their worries, Kapil Shelke, Founder and CEO of Tork Motors.

Tork Motors offers its premium commuter segment electric motorcycle KRATOS-R with standard as well as urban trim options. PTI IAS MR