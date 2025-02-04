EV maker Wardwizard forays into fleet operations, list-mile delivery mobility

Mumbai: Gujarat-based electric vehicle maker Wardwizard Innovations & Mobility Limited on Tuesday announced its entry into fleet operations and last-mile delivery mobility.

The company has entered the segment under its flagship brand, Joy e-bike in collaboration with SpeedforcEV under the banner of Optimotion.

The company has deployed its first batch of 100 electric two-wheelers in Hyderabad to begin with, and it is targeting the deployment of 8,000 vehicles by March 2025, and scaling up to 50,000 vehicles by March 2026, a statement said.

With an initial deployment for Zomato, Swiggy, Flipkart, Amazon, and BigBasket, the company plans to expand rapidly across major metropolitan cities beyond Hyderabad, including Chennai, Mumbai, Pune, Vadodara, Ahmedabad, Kolkata, Bangalore and Surat, Wardwizard Innovations & Mobility This strategic move marks a significant step toward providing sustainable, technology-driven solutions for delivery partners and fleet operators, it said.

"We are endeavouring to build a complete end-to-end ecosystem to support fleet operations. Our partnership with SpeedforcEV for fleet operations, and other key industry players ensures a hassle-free experience for businesses, maximizing uptime and revenue potential," said Yatin Gupte, Chairman and Managing Director of Wardwizard Innovations & Mobility Limited.

"We targeting the deployment of 8,000 vehicles by March 2025, and scaling up to 50,000 vehicles by March 2026, reinforcing our commitment to driving EV adoption in the country," Gupte said.

According to Wardwizard Innovations & Mobility, unlike traditional fleet operations that focus solely on vehicle deployment, it is introducing a first-of-its-kind holistic approach in India to ensure seamless operations for delivery partners.

The initiative encompasses vehicle supply, 24/7 maintenance, spare parts availability, charging infrastructure, financing solutions, and insurance support'all provided through strategic partnerships, it said.

This integrated approach ensures zero downtime for fleet operators, maximizing vehicle uptime and optimizing revenue potential. Cashless Insurance services will be managed by Bluebells, financing by Mangalam Industrial Finance Limited, charging stations by Ampvolts Limited, and spare parts and maintenance by SpeedforcEV, the company said.

Looking ahead, Wardwizard said it plans to extend its partnerships to B2B, B2C, and retail players, further strengthening its presence in the rapidly growing electric mobility sector.