EV Platform Ultraviolette Automotive appoints Ajay Shanker as CFO

Mumbai, Feb 21 (PTI) EV platform Ultraviolette Automotive on Wednesday announced the appointment of Ajay Shanker as its Chief Financial Officer (CFO).

"Ajay's unparalleled experience and strategic insight will be crucial as we evolve into a global scale product company with multiple business verticals," said Narayan Subramaniam, Co-founder and CEO, Ultraviolette Automotive.

The appointment comes amid the company gearing up for an exciting phase of expansion, Ultraviolet said.

With a career spanning over 25 years, his last stint was as the CFO with Schneider Electric for their international business GSC, covering India, the Middle East, Africa and South America, East Asia, Japan, and the Pacific, according to the company.

"Shanker's expertise in financial strategy and growth management will play a central role in this transformation," said Niraj Rajmohan, Co-founder, and CTO, Ultraviolette . PTI IAS DR