EV retail sales surge 16.37 pc to over 22.70 lakh units in 2025: FADA

Mumbai, Jan 7 (PTI) Electric vehicle (EV) retail sales surged 16.37 per cent year-on-year to 22,70,107 units in 2025, driven by a 77 per cent jump in electric passenger car sales, according to data released by dealers' body FADA on Wednesday.

The EV makers had recorded a total sales of 19,50,727 units in 2024, the Federation of Automobile Dealers' Association (FADA) said.

Electric car sales rose 77.04 per cent to 1,76,817 units in 2025 from 99,975 units a year earlier, it said, adding that e-commercial vehicle sales during the reporting period increased 54.2 per cent to 15,606 units from 10,123 eCVs retailed a year ago.

The electric two-wheeler sales for the year under review stood at 12,79,951 units compared to 11,49,416 units in the year-ago period, registering a growth of 11.36 per cent.

Similarly, the e-three-wheeler retail sales rose 15.39 per cent to 7,97,733 units in 2025 against 6,91,313 units sold in 2024, FADA said.

"CY25 clearly reinforces that India's electrification journey is no longer a pilot; it is scaling, segment by segment. On the strength of robust ground-level adoption, electric two-wheelers retailed around 12.80 lakh retails (+11.36 per cent YoY) with an EV share of 6.3 per cent, while electric passenger vehicles grew sharply to 1,76,817 units (+77.04 per cent YoY), taking EV share to around 4 per cent from 2.4 per cent last year," said CS Vigneshwar, president, Federation of Indian Automobile Dealers' Association (FADA).

The most decisive transformation continues to be in three-wheelers, where EVs now command 60.9 per cent share, with EV 3W retails at 7,97,733 units (15.39 per cent higher year-on-year), a strong endorsement of EV economics in the last-mile mobility, he added.

Even in commercial vehicles, while the base is still evolving, momentum is visible with EV CV retails at 15,606 units (54.2 per cent jump year-on-year) and EV share rising to 1.55 per cent, Vishneshwar said, adding that this transition is being powered by improving product choices and total cost of ownership benefits.

It underlines the need for a coordinated push on charging infrastructure, policy continuity, and faster, more inclusive retail financing so that EV adoption becomes even more mainstream and pan-India, he stated.