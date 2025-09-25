Even after reducing GST rates, govt has no vision to revive MSMEs: Rahul

New Delhi, Sep 25 (PTI) Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Thursday said even after reducing the GST rates, the BJP-led Centre has no vision to revive the MSME sector, while asserting that "PR and headline management" will no longer work.

Gandhi also said India needs a new approach to boost productivity -- policies that create jobs for youngsters, provide equal opportunities to all and respect the skills of the people of the country.

"If anything has truly been made under 'Make in India' in the last 11 years, it is the 'crony capitalists'. The truth is that (Prime Minister Narendra) Modi's policies are only benefitting billionaires like Adani and Ambani," the leader of opposition in the Lok Sabha alleged in a post in Hindi on his WhatsApp channel.

The biggest loser has been India's micro, small and medium enterprises (MSMEs), which are the backbone of the country's economy and generate the most employment, he said.

The promise was to increase the share of manufacturing in the Gross Domestic Product (GDP) to 25 per cent but today, it has fallen to around 13 per cent, Gandhi said.

India, which once produced world-class products, now mostly assembles Chinese goods, he claimed.

A series of wrong policies like demonetisation and the Goods and Services Tax (GST) have destroyed MSMEs and the country's manufacturing capabilities, the Congress leader said.

"Even after reducing GST rates, the government has no vision to revive this sector. PR and headline management will no longer work," he said.

"India needs a new approach to boost productivity -- policies that create jobs for youth, provide equal opportunities to all and respect the skills of our people," Gandhi added. PTI ASK RC