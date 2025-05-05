Evera Cabs initiates repossession of 500 electric cabs earlier operated by BluSmart

New Delhi: App-based electric taxi service provider Evera Cabs (Prakriti Mobility) on Monday said it has initiated the repossession of 500 electric cabs earlier operated by troubled BluSmart.

Already 220 vehicles have been acquired and the remaining 280 are set to be reclaimed in the coming days, Evera Cabs said in a statement.

The company is looking to enhance its position as a leading electric cab service provider, with a strong focus on airport mobility, it added.

Evera claimed that alongside the fleet integration, "a big chunk of BluSmart drivers" are queuing up to join it with 10 per cent of them being women. Around 150 drivers have started doing trips and recruitment efforts are ongoing to ensure service readiness as the fleet scales up.

"What we're executing is not just a scale-up, it is a realignment of the electric mobility narrative in India. As key players recalibrate, Evera is stepping forward with clear intent, absorbing proven EV assets and trusted drivers to ensure uninterrupted service across key routes," Evera Co-Founder and CEO Nimish Trivedi said.

Evera said its repossession of BluSmart's cabs through its lenders is part of a multi-stage strategic plan to reinforce its footprint in NCR's high-demand airport cab sector.

In the next phase, it is doubling down on its airport network expansion, extending services across all terminals of Delhi's airport, the company said, adding while it previously operated only from Terminal 3, the integration of new vehicles enables full-terminal coverage.

Last month electric cab-hailing platform BluSmart suspended operations across Delhi-NCR, Bengaluru, and Mumbai after capital market regulator Sebi banned Gensol Engineering and promoters -- Anmol Singh Jaggi and Puneet Singh Jaggi, who are also co-founders of BluSmart -- from the securities markets in a fund diversion and governance lapses case.