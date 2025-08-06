Eveready Industries Q1 profit up 3% to Rs 30 cr, total income up by 7.7% to Rs 376.5 cr

New Delhi: Battery and flashlights maker Eveready Industries India Ltd has reported 3 per cent rise in consolidated net profit at Rs 30.23 crore for June quarter FY26.

The company had logged a net profit of Rs 29.36 crore in the April-June period a year ago, according to a regulatory filing from the Burman family-promoted firm on Tuesday.

Revenue from operations increased to Rs 374.14 crore in June quarter from Rs 349.37 crore a year ago. This was led by volume growth across key categories, the company said in its investor presentation.

On profit after tax, the company said its advertising & promotional spend was up 8.6 per cent in the quarter. Without exceptional items, PAT growth was 22.7 per cent.

Total expenses were higher by 6 per cent to Rs 333.24 crore in the June quarter.

Its battery business contributed Rs 238.3 crore, 62 per cent of the total revenue. Flashlights and Lighting, which had 12.8 per cent and 4.4 per cent growth, contributed 18 per cent and 20 per cent to the total revenue.

Total income in the June quarter was at Rs 376.5 crore, up 7.7 per cent year-on-year.

Shares of Eveready Industries India Ltd were trading at Rs 405.35 apiece on BSE, up 1.72 per cent from the previous close.