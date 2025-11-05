Eveready Industries Q2 loss at Rs 7.9 crore

New Delhi, Nov 5 (PTI) Battery and flashlights maker Eveready Industries India on Wednesday reported a loss of Rs 7.91 crore on a consolidated basis for the September quarter of FY'26, on account of exceptional expenses as ex-gratia payment to workmen and settlement of arbitration proceedings.

The company had posted a net profit of Rs 29.56 crore in the July-September period a year ago, according to a regulatory filing from the Burman family-promoted firm.

However, Eveready Industries had reported a profit before exceptional items and tax of Rs 37.25 crore in the September quarter, which is up 6.36 per cent on a year-to-year basis.

"During the half year ended September 30, 2025, the company recognised a charge of Rs 29.75 crore (Rs 7.07 crore in Q1 FY26 and Rs 22.68 crore in Q2 FY26) relating to non-recurring ex-gratia payment to workmen on separation," said Eveready Industries.

Besides, it also includes a payment of Rs 15 crore towards the settlement of an arbitration proceeding.

Its revenue from operations increased by 6.66 per cent to Rs 386.78 crore in the September quarter of FY'26. It was at Rs 362.61 crore in the corresponding quarter in the year-ago period.

The total expenses of Eveready Industries have gone up 6.56 per cent to Rs 349.81 crore in the September quarter.

Eveready Industries' total income in the September quarter was at Rs 387.06 crore, up 6.64 per cent. PTI KRH DRR