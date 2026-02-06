Eveready Q3 PAT at Rs 7.5 cr; revenue rises 10pc to Rs 367.2 cr

Mumbai, Feb 6 (PTI) Eveready Industries India has reported a profit after tax of Rs 7.5 crore for the December quarter due to a one-time exceptional charge of Rs 9.4 crore related to the implementation of the new labour code, according to a statement.

The company had reported a profit after tax of Rs 13.1 crore in the year-ago period, a company statement said on Friday.

Consolidated revenue from operations rose by 10.1 per cent to Rs 367.2 crore in the third quarter of FY26 compared to Rs 333.5 crore in the third quarter of FY25.

Earnings Before Interest, Tax, Depreciation and Amortisation (EBITDA) or operating profit increased by 13 per cent to Rs 33.3 crore in the December quarter from Rs 29.5 crore in Q3 FY25, driven by strong performance in thebatteries business, which grew 11.1 per cent, led by 72 per cent growth in Alkaline batteries, the statement said.

The lighting business also witnessed a gradual recovery, registering 10.5 per cent growth.

Commenting on the results, the company’s CFO, Bibek Agarwala, said, “During the quarter, we continued to make steady progress across our key operational and financial priorities. Construction of our new alkaline battery manufacturing facility in Jammu on track for completion by the end of the current fiscal year, reinforcing our long-term growth platform.

“We have also initiated the divestment of our Noida land parcel as part of our focused efforts to reduce debt and strengthen balance-sheet resilience.” PTI IAS MR