Everest DX expands presence in Telangana with inauguration of its new office

Hyderabad, Jul 27 (PTI) A senior Telangana government officer on Thursday inaugurated Everest DX's new office in Cyber Towers, HITEC City in Hyderabad. The company, headquartered in Connecticut, USA, completed five years in Hyderabad. The new office is its second in the city and it was opened by Telangana Principal Secretary (IT and Industries) Jayesh Ranjan, a release said.

The new office is a testimony to Everest DX’s commitment to innovation and growth, providing a state-of-the-art facility to further enhance its capabilities and better serve its Fortune 50 clients across industries, it said.

Ranjan welcomed the company's other centre in Mahbubnagar IT Tower, it said.

Everest DX is also looking to increase its associate count in Telangana to 1,000 in three years and is seeking opportunities to invest and expand both in Hyderabad and Tier-II cities.

Since its foundation in 2018, Everest DX has consistently grown its presence in Telangana.

Besides the ribbon-cutting ceremony, the programme also witnessed the unveiling of VantageX 2.0 (A Next-Generation AI digital transformation ecosystem that drives digital first, cloud smart and customer experience), the release said.

Everest DX is a global technology services and platforms company focussed on digital transformation in the areas of cloud, big data analytics, Internet of Things (IoT) and others. PTI SJR HDA